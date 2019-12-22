Home

Joyce Ann Johnson


1943 - 2019
Joyce Ann Johnson Obituary
Ledyard - Joyce Ann Johnson, 76, of Ledyard, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Joyce was born in New London July 23, 1943, daughter of the late John Andrews and the late Edna Gertrude (Gritsch) Tefft.

Joyce worked as a waitress at the former Seaman's Inn in Mystic for over 20 years, retiring in 2010.

She is survived by a son Chris Turner and his wife Sherry of Gales Ferry; a daughter Deborah Turner of Ledyard; and five grandchildren: Kaitlyn Turner, Stephen Turner, Jessica McCready and her husband Lee, Michele Williams and Antonio Ferrara.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home-New London, 12 Ocean Ave., New London.

Online condolences may be shared with Joyce's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019
