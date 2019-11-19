Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOYCE ANN BALESTRACCI Dec. 25, 1947 - Nov. 19, 2017 It's been 2 years since you passed, but it only seems like yesterday. You will always be on my mind and in my heart. I've been told, time heals all. The only thing that helps is all the love you gave to your family, our friends and their families, and everyone you ever met. No one could have more love than you had so, until we are together again, I will always think about you dearly. Your Loving Husband, Earl
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019
