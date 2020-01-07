|
|
Stonington - Joyce Irene (McGugan) Burnside, 77, of Stonington passed away Jan. 4, 2020. She was born June 1, 1942, in New London to George Edward and Gwendolyn Morgan McGugan. She married Robert H. Burnside III of Philadelphia, Pa. Nov. 4, 1960.
She was predeceased by her husband; brother George "Sandy" McGugan; sister-in-law Shirley Schkoorenko; and brother-in-law Patrick Schoorenko. She is survived by sister-in-law Marguerite Rusch McGugan and her children, Robert H. Burnside IV and his wife Cathy, JoAnn Wielen and her husband William, Steven Burnside and his wife Kathleen, and George Burnside and his wife Stacey. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Robert "Quinn" Burnside V, Hope Burnside, Alfonso "Jake" Zummo, Steven Zummo, Ryan Zummo, Caroline Zummo, Emma Burnside, Tyler Burnside, Riley Burnside, and Shay Burnside; as well as four great-grandchildren, Steven Zummo Jr., Audrey Zummo, Rowan Simoncini, and Case Burnside; many nieces and nephews as well as her lifelong friend and confidante Barbara Stefanski.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved being on the water and spent many a summer on Block Island as well as winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. She enjoyed traveling and made a memorable visit to Scotland as well as many cruises around the world. She was very much involved in the Stonington Athletic Boosters Club and the Youth Football League.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at The Westerly Health Center for the loving care they provided to Joyce and our family over the past 4 years as well as to caregiver Carrie Roberts.
We wish for Joyce to be remembered as full of life and a joyous spirit; she was an anchor in our lives. Joyce was a pillar in the community for 77 years and her compassion and zest for life touched many people. She will be deeply missed.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Dinoto Funeral Home in Mystic, followed by a memorial service at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Clayton Lord of the Westerly Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wings of Freedom Animal Rescue, PO Box 172, Griswold, CT 06351. PayPal or Venmo to [email protected] Please note donation is made in memory of Joyce Burnside.
The family asks that in memory of Joyce "Ice Cream" Burnside, take a loved one out for ice cream and enjoy the time you have with them.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020