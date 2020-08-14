Ashaway, R.I. - Joyce L. Crider, 85, of Main Street, Ashaway, R.I. went home to be with the Lord Aug. 9, 2020. Born in North Stonington Aug. 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Hazel (Whipple) Ahern.



She was a member of Pilgrim's Baptist Church in Ashaway, R.I. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and second mother to many.



She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harry Crider. She is survived by her three sons, Henry H. and wife Erica of Ashaway, R.I.; Gregory A. and wife Kathleen of Bradford, R.I.; Keith D. and wife Diane of North Stonington; a daughter Gwen J. Crider of Hopkinton, R.I.; dear family friend Dottie Coad of Hopkinton, R.I.; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother John and wife Dawn Ahern of Pawcatuck; James Ahern of Ocala, Fla; sister Phyllis Obermann of Westerly, R.I.; sister-in-law Marjorie Ahern of Hopkinton, R.I. who always made her laugh. She was predeceased by one brother and four sisters.



Family was very important to Joyce. It gave her so much joy spending time with them. Joyce was a talented knitter and crocheter with many of her pieces sent all over the world. A true competitor, she took pleasure in a good game of cards or dominos. Joyce enjoyed bowling on the Sunday night mixed league with her husband and friends for many years.



As a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic and the state of Rhode Island social gathering restrictions, there will be no calling hours or public service. A celebration of Harry and Joyce's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pilgrim's Baptist Church, 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway, RI 02804.



Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



