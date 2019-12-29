|
Mystic - Joyce Marshall, 86, of Mystic passed away peacefully in her sleep Dec. 14, 2019, at the Westerly Health Center.
Joyce was a tireless supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a longtime member of Hugo Simonelli Post 3263. She was past state president of the Department of Connecticut VFW Auxiliary in addition to many other offices.
After 25 years, she retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat where she was a scrap yard supervisor. Joyce was often referred to as the 'junkyard dog' and lived up to the moniker. A slight woman, who only stood 4' 10," she wasn't intimidated by anyone or anything.
Joyce is survived by her inseparable, longtime companion, James Hall of Uncasville; son Richard Jr. (Karen Wobken) of Bloomington, Minn.; daughter Deborah Buttacavoli of Pike, N.H.; and sister Elaine Battista of Mystic.
She leaves behind two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and umpteen nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Marshall; and a sister Irene Corn.
A memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Hugo Simonelli VFW Post 3263 in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers tell a veteran, "Thank you for your service."
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019