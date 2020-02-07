Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
Joyce R. Smith


1928 - 2020
Joyce R. Smith Obituary
East Lyme - Joyce R. Smith, 92, of Niantic, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Joyce was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Hartford, the only child to Catherine (Lane) Robertson and William S. Robertson.

Joyce was employed in the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Nuclear Medicine Department for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

Joyce is survived by her son Timothy L. Brennan and his wife Ginny of Niantic. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, James H. Smith and her son William R. Brennan Jr.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Joyce, from her in-home caretakers, Home Care Services of Niantic to the staff and nurses at Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic.

There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Niantic.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2020
