Norwich - Joyce Thomas of Norwich, died June 27, 2019, from complications of cancer and diabetes. She is survived by her son, Robert Szarka, and her partner, Glenn Holcomb.



Joyce was born in Albany, N.Y. in 1952, to Helen Konopka and Robert Thomas. After her father's death, her mother married Harold "Butsy" Weisgraber, bringing Joyce and her sister, Kathy "Maggie" Thomas Weseman Corman, east to Norwich.



Joyce married Frank Szarka in 1968. They divorced ten years later, but reunited in 1991, and remained together until his death in 2004. Joyce and Frank shared a passion for old homes and hard work. Over the years, they left several houses throughout eastern Connecticut substantially improved. In 2007, Joyce met Glenn Holcomb, with whom she shared her love of home renovation and travel, as well as the remainder of her life. Joyce also grew close to Glenn's daughter, Destiny Pabón-Rodriguez, and her children.



After Norwich Free Academy, Joyce earned an associate's degree as part of the inaugural class of Mohegan Community College. She helped found its alumni association, serving on its board until 1978, and was an organizing director of the Mohegan Community College Cooperative Child Care Center, serving as chair of the board until 1980.



After Mohegan, Joyce went on to earn a B.A. from Eastern Connecticut State College and an M.A. in child welfare from St. Joseph's College in West Hartford. She employed her expertise in a long career at Connecticut's Department of Child and Families, where she retired as a social work supervisor in 2000.



Joyce also brought her concern for child welfare to her business career. When she co-founded DownCity, a local Internet service provider, she made sure it offered a service that helped children surf the web safely. During this time, Joyce spoke to customers and community groups about both the dangers and the promise of the Internet, and worked with the State of Connecticut's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to keep children safe from abuse.



No funeral service is planned. Rob and Glenn are grateful for the family and friends who were able to visit and communicate with Joyce during her illness, and especially for some of her oldest friends-Ann Miller, Patricia Rowland, and Judy Greenwood-who were able to visit with her on what was to be her final day.



Throughout her life, Joyce donated her time and money to many charitable, community, and political causes. She believed that every person should be treated with respect and given the tools to provide for their own and our common future. Her family suggests that those who wish to remember Joyce make a donation to a group working to help others escape poverty, addiction, oppression, or abuse. Two groups that exemplify her lifelong commitment to advocacy are Amnesty International and Habitat for Humanity. Published in The Day on July 7, 2019