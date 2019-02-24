|
Waterford - Juan Manuel Rosado, 82, of Waterford died Feb. 21, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico to Juan Rosado and Luz Maria Padua. He was married to Aida M. Lopez.
Funeral Service are 8 p.m. Monday, Feb.25, 2019, with visitation hours starting at 6 p.m. until start of Service at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Family and friends will meet 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home to process to Cedar Grove Cemetery for a Graveside Service.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019
