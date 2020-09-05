Niantic - Jude T. Cleary, 49, died Aug. 30, 2020, at home in Niantic. He was born May 15, 1971, in Waterbury to the late Kenneth H. Cleary and the late Janet (Bisaillon) Cleary.



Jude will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and generous heart.



He is survived by sisters, Dr. Mary Ann Pawson (Robert) of Florida, Christine Sergi (Frank) of Wolcott, Carolyn Forrestt (Frank) of East Lyme, and brother Ed Cleary of Wolcott. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth Jr., Shawn, and John; and sister Shelley Cleary all of Wolcott.



Jude was a graduate of Wolcott High School class of 1989. He attended Central Connecticut State University and Mattatuck Community College.



Jude worked as a supply supervisor for Wolcott View Manor then moved to Niantic where he lived and worked at The Elms Hotel on Crescent Beach in Niantic.



A memorial service will be held in private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store