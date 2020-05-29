Waterford - Judith A. Foley, 83, of Laurel Street, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sunday, May 24, 2020.
She was born in Norwich Dec. 8, 1936, the daughter of Henry and Marie Hildebrand. She attended local schools and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1954. After attending business college, she worked as a medical secretary at the former Norwich State Hospital.
She married John J. Foley May 25, 1963, in Norwich. They settled in Waterford to raise their family. "Judy" loved Ocean Beach and spent most summer days there when her children were young. She was an avid reader and a devoted animal lover, adopting countless pets over the years. She will be sadly missed by her beloved cat, Blair. She enjoyed watching football and baseball, particularly Mets games, with her son Michael. She cherished trips to Block Island with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren, of whom she was especially proud. Judy and John were married for 56 years until his death Oct. 5, 2019.
Survivors include son John Foley and his wife, Karen; son Michael Foley; and daughter Mary Beth Foley Shea and her husband, Kevin; as well as her grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren and Katherine Shea, all of Waterford. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jean Deschene of Seabrook, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London. The Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, (860) 594-4502 x 6309, https://cthumane.org.
Published in The Day on May 29, 2020.