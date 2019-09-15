Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Episcopal Church
Niantic, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Kaan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" Kaan

Send Flowers
Judith A. "Judy" Kaan Obituary
Old Lyme - Judith "Judy" A. Kaan, 78, of Old Lyme, died Sept. 12, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital.

Mrs. Kaan was retired, having worked at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London as a registered nurse.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.

A Memorial Eucharist of Christian Burial well be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in St. John Episcopal Church in Niantic.

A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.