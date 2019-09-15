|
Old Lyme - Judith "Judy" A. Kaan, 78, of Old Lyme, died Sept. 12, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital.
Mrs. Kaan was retired, having worked at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London as a registered nurse.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.
A Memorial Eucharist of Christian Burial well be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in St. John Episcopal Church in Niantic.
A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019