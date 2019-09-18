Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Episcopal Church
Niantic, CT
View Map
Judith A. "Judy" Kaan


1941 - 2019
Judith A. "Judy" Kaan Obituary
Old Lyme - Judith "Judy" A. Kaan, 78, of Old Lyme, died Sept. 12, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born in Helena, Mont. June 17, 1941, the daughter of Carl and Kathleen Shaw Kambich. She was a graduate of St. Patrick School of Nursing, Missoula, Mont., class of 1962. Judy grew up on her family's cattle ranch in Divide, Mont. before heading east to reside in Connecticut in 1970. In 2007, Judy retired from Lawrence and Memorial Hospital after 35 years of service as a registered nurse. She was a parishioner of St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic for more than 50 years.

Judy selflessly volunteered her time at her local library, the Florence Griswold Museum, St. John's and the St. John's food pantry. She enjoyed spending her free time reading a good book, working in her garden, watching musicals, attending the Symphony and having breakfast with her friends from church.

She is survived by two sons, Geoffrey Kaan and Jason Kaan; three brothers, Larry, Jack and Mark Kambich; a sister Linda Weatherston; grandchildren Kayla, Bridget and Deirdre. She was predeceased by her sister Pinky Kambich.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Memorial Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John's Episcopal church.

Condolences may be shared on Judy's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019
