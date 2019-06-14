|
|
|
Waterford - Judith A. "Judy" Walters, 79 years, loving wife of Richard W. Walters of Waterford, passed away Sunday June 9, 2019, at Orchard Grove.
She was born July 5, 1939, in Providence, the daughter of the late David and Helene Fradin.
Judy was employed for many years as the meat department manager at the U.S. Subbase Commissary in Groton, retiring in 2006.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
Published in The Day on June 14, 2019
Read More