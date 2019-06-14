Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" Walters


1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Judith A. "Judy" Walters Obituary
Waterford - Judith A. "Judy" Walters, 79 years, loving wife of Richard W. Walters of Waterford, passed away Sunday June 9, 2019, at Orchard Grove.

She was born July 5, 1939, in Providence, the daughter of the late David and Helene Fradin.

Judy was employed for many years as the meat department manager at the U.S. Subbase Commissary in Groton, retiring in 2006.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
Published in The Day on June 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.