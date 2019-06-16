Waterford - Judith A. "Judy" Walters, 79, of Waterford, passed away Sunday June 9, 2019, at Orchard Grove.



She was born July 5, 1939, in Providence, the daughter of the late David and Helene Fradin.



Judy was employed for many years as the meat department manager at the U.S. Subbase Commissary in Groton, retiring in 2006.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard W. Walters Sr.; and their four children, Kenny Walters of Mansfield, Richard W. Walters Jr of Montville, William Walters of Colchester and David Walters of Ledyard; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



One of the things Judy enjoyed most was antiquing with her husband and spending time with her many grandchildren, especially at Christmas time which was a favorite time of year for her to spoil them senseless.



A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic



Published in The Day on June 16, 2019