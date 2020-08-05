1/
Judith A. "Judy" Woodman
Ledyard - Judith A. "Judy" (Eggleston) Woodman, 80, of Ledyard died peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 58 years, Durward Campbell Francis Woodman Jr.

Per her wishes, burial will be private for the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut, 255 Hempstead Street, New London CT 06320.

A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
