New London - Judith Ann Barry-Pope, 77, of New London passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born May 2, 1943, in New London at Home-Memorial Hospital (Lawrence and Memorial Hospital) to the late Pauline Barry (Krochmalny) and Stephen J. Barry.



She is survived by two children, daughter Deanna Boyle of Canterbury and son Robert Pope of New London. She was an active grandmother to four grandchildren known endearingly to them as "Gram", Chelsea Pope, Patrick Boyle, Christopher Boyle, and Emily Boyle.



Judy was a compassionate and caring woman that dedicated her professional life's work to making a difference in the lives of people with developmental disabilities. She once was a proud member of the Willimantic Ukrainian Club and was a devote member of the Flanders Baptist and Community Church of East Lyme. Judy was artistically gifted, exhibiting her talent through painting, art, and many other traditional crafts which she passed on to her family. She developed a love of gardening when she was co-owner and proprietor of a florist shop with her childhood best friend, Susan Bindloss. She could always be found tending her gardens, demonstrating her extensive knowledge and passion for the art and beauty of flowers.



Her favorite activities included spending time with her close friends and family, along with celebrating all special moments and achievements made by her grandchildren. Crossword puzzles were a favorite pastime of hers, coupled with her love and devotion to her loyal four-legged companions, Lily and Malanka and caring for visiting birds. Judy was a devoted lifetime fan of the Boston Red Sox and proud racing enthusiast, demonstrated by her affinity for driving too fast.



Calling hours will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic. Face masks will be required due to COVID-19 during calling hours. An outdoor graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at East Lyme Cemetery, Boston Post Road, East Lyme.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store