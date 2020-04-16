Home

Judith Ann Meyers

Judith Ann Meyers Obituary
New London - Judith Ann Meyers, 76, of New London, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa. peacefully passed away Sunday, April 12, of natural causes.

She was born to the late Robert and Mercedes (White) Weber and loving raised by Robert and Helen (Schneider) Weber. She was the beloved mother of Blaise (Sue), Dismas (Jan), Gabriel (Mike) Payne and Trudi (Paul) Morneau. She had ten grandchildren, Blaise II, Brian, Brittany, Jake, Savannah, Dana, Alicia, Anita, Brandy and Sean; and six great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Darnell, Nevaeh, Nathan, Nolan, Rhys. She is also survived by her two sisters, Margret Potanko and Catherine (Leonard) Zientarski ('nee Webber); as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, many family and friends.

Her nurturing brought out the best in all of us. She shaped multiple generations within the family through caring, fostering, and with her loving upbringing.

A burial is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 2900 Washington Road, McMurray, PA. 15317. Unfortunately, no one can be present during the burial due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gravesite visits are permitted after the burial detail has left the site.
Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2020
