Ledyard - Judith Ann "Judy" (Eggleston) Woodman, 80, of Ledyard passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her home Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, with her husband Woody at her side. Judy, as she was known by friends and family, was, true to her roots and, as if there could have been any doubt, sharp-as-a-tack, witty and fiercely independent to her final days.



Judy was born in Oneonta, N.Y. in 1939, to Frederick and Jeanette Eggleston. As a young girl, Judy and her family moved to Hingham, Mass., where she and her older brother, Fred, spent the remainder of their childhood. Judy went on to attend the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and would graduate with a degree in occupational therapy (OT). It was at UNH where she met Woody, who would become her husband of 57 years. After graduation, Judy accepted an OT internship in New York. She regularly travelled there by train from Hingham, and it was during those train rides that Judy became enamored with the coastal towns in Connecticut, including Mystic. Judy would eventually choose to move on from OT, and obtain her teaching certificate. She moved to Pawcatuck, and became a third grade teacher at the Broadway School in Mystic. Many years later, she thrilled at meeting some of her former students who still lived in the area - albeit, now with some gray hair and wrinkles.



Judy and Woody married Dec. 29, 1962, and in line with Judy's plans, they moved to Old Mystic, where they would have their children, Jonathan and Joanna. Sometime later, they purchased a historic farmhouse in Ledyard that remained their home for 48 years. The family spent summers sailing their sloop, "Anemone," visiting many quaint harbors from eastern Long Island and as far east as Nantucket. Judy always enjoyed her stopovers in Falmouth, Mass. to visit her brother Fred and his family. When racing "Anemone," Judy, never wanting to lose, was always the helmsman. During the winter months, Judy and family enjoyed skiing the slopes of northern New England. During these outings, the family was always surrounded by wonderful friends.



Later in her life, Judy spent her time working in various businesses in Mystic including the Chamber of Commerce, Academy Point, the Blue Horse, William Bendett and even co-owning a lingerie store, Fripperies, on Main Street. One of Judy's favorite jobs was working at Pentangle, where she enjoyed helping so many young women select the perfect dress for a prom or wedding. Judy was a person of diverse talents and skills, some by necessity, that included home renovation, chasing Joanna around the neighborhood, any game that involved the English language and gardening. Late in life - much to her extreme disappointment - Judy became a skilled gluten-free cook and continued to improve her bridge skills by taking courses at the Groton Senior Center. She truly enjoyed playing bridge in various bridge groups with her friends, as well as gathering monthly with her "lunch bunch."



Judy was a loving and devoted to grandmother, aka "Henny," to her grandchildren, Eliza and Latham. She was their biggest supporter, whether it was babysitting, shopping for school clothes, attending hockey and lacrosse games, sharing birthdays and graduations or hosting family holidays at her home. In keeping with her giving nature, Judy was a long-time volunteer for the Children and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut.



Judy desired a private service and burial. She will be laid to rest in the Lambtown Cemetery near their home. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested that donations to be made to the Children and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut, 255 Hempstead Street, New London CT 06320.



