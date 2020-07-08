Waterford – Judith Benveniste Goldberg, 86, of Waterford passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5. A concert violinist and dedicated mother, "Judy" had both a lifelong passion for music and a fervent devotion to her family.
Born and raised in Cali, Colombia, her parents were Martha and Henry Benveniste, originally of Jerusalem. She attended the Conservatorio de Cali, where she studied violin under the tutelage of Gerardo Alzamora, who was himself a student of storied master Ivan Galamian.
A music scholarship took her to the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, where she studied with violinist and composer, William Kroll. Subsequently, she joined the Hartford Symphony and Hartford String Quartet, and became a popular soloist. Gerry Gelbloom, of the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops orchestras, was her mentor. It was he who introduced her to her future husband and love of her life, Harold. Together, they would settle in Waterford and raise four children. It was a source of immense pride when, as a young mother, she earned her U.S. citizenship.
Judy was particularly fond of performing chamber music, both professionally and for pure enjoyment. But it was in music education that she truly found her niche.
After a break to raise her four children, she returned to the music world as a teacher, where she offered her time, expertise, and endless encouragement to students of all ages and aptitudes. While she herself received intensely rigorous training leading to a career as a performing artist, Judy believed that the amateur (perhaps even more than the professional) could find profound enjoyment through a proficiency in music. In addition, she gave her students so much more than music. By taking a genuine interest in other aspects of their lives, she succeeded in inspiring them to be their best selves.
Judy is survived by her children, Edward and his wife Carol of Storrs, Jeffrey and his wife Helene of Bet Shemesh, Israel, Steven and his husband Greggor of New York City, and Debora and her husband Thomas of Waterford; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Ada Leff and Marilyn Goldberg, both of California; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Harold, Judy's husband of 60 years, and her sister, Lily Benveniste of New London, predeceased her.
Funeral services will be observed at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8. Burial will follow in the Jewish Aid Cemetery, Colchester. Consistent with current COVID related practices, physical attendance will be by invitation only.
