Colchester - Judith Lee Olson, 83, of Colchester passed away peacefully June 30, 2019. A receiving line will begin at 10 a.m. and Memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lakes Pond Baptist Church, 1144 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford. Immediately following the Memorial, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the CT State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, for all who would like to attend.
Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 4, 2019