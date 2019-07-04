Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
1144 Hartford Turnpike
Waterford, CT
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Lakes Pond Baptist Church
1144 Hartford Turnpike
Waterford, CT
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
CT State Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Ln
Middletown, CT
Judith Lee Olson


1936 - 2019
Judith Lee Olson Obituary
Colchester - Judith Lee Olson, 83, of Colchester passed away peacefully June 30, 2019. A receiving line will begin at 10 a.m. and Memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lakes Pond Baptist Church, 1144 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford. Immediately following the Memorial, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the CT State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, for all who would like to attend.

Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 4, 2019
