Stonington - Judith (Tetlow) Stedman, 82, of Lords Hill Road, Stonington, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Wallace H. Stedman. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Frances Tetlow.



Judith graduated from WHS where she was named outstanding softball player in the mid-50s. In her younger years she ran a kennel and in the 70s, she owned and operated a dog grooming business called The Band Box in Westerly. Judith retired after many years of compassionate service as a L.P.N. with the State of Connecticut.



She leaves her five children, Debra J. Ferland of Warren, N.H., Leonard R. Brainard and Robert F. Brainard, both of Westerly, Richard S. Brainard of Stonington, Jo Ferland of Coventry, R.I.; and two brothers, Richard Tetlow of Hot Springs, Ariz. and Robert Tetlow of Pawcatuck; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Stonington Cemetery, Stonington.



For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.