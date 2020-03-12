|
Mystic - Judson G. "Judd" "Scoop" Files Jr. of Mystic died peacefully in Mystic March 7, 2020.
Mr. Files is survived by his wife, Tracey Files and his dog, Wendell; his daughter Toby Cantor of Maryland; granddaughter Tory Schuster of California; grandson Taylor Hartshorn of North Carolina; granddaughter Tianna Cantor of Virginia; and his brothers, Peter Files (Peggy) and Terry Files (Sandy). He is preceded in death by his daughter Tara Schuster; and his son Todd Cantor.
Judd was born in Wapping, Conn. to Marjorie Files and Judson G. Files. He graduated from Tufts University and attended Hebron Academy. Mr. Files worked in the insurance industry and owned and operated his own agency for several years. In his earlier years, Judd had a modeling career and cringed when his wife would show friends a famous Marlboro Man ad he posed for entitled, "Partners."
With a larger than life personality, Judd was known for his sense of humor and love of dogs and horses. Whenever possible, he would spend time with close and lifelong friends trading stories, a laugh and cheering on the Patriots, Red Sox and Husky Basketball teams. Judd recently celebrated 41 year of sobriety as an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
His greatest joy was reaching out to others in recovery.
Warm and loving thanks to his devoted caregivers, Heather, Jennifer and Tammy, as well as all of his doctors and medical staff who took exceptional care of Judd. Donation in Judson's name may be made to Beacon Hospice and Alcoholics Anonymous. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2020