|
|
Uncasville - Judy A. LaRose, 66, of Uncasville died Oct. 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hartford May 30, 1953, the daughter of the late Romeo and Hilda (Cyr) DeRagon.
Judy was employed for a number of years as a Secretary at Heller, Heller and McCoy and was last employed as an Administrative Assistant for Planning and Zoning for the Town of Montville. She was married to Michael D LaRose Sr. who died Jan. 24, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Michael D. LaRose Jr. and his wife Belle of Uncasville and Gregory A. LaRose of Coventry, R.I.; grandchildren, Cassandra and Brendon LaRose; brother Skip DeRagon of Massachusetts; two sisters, Linda Engle and Donna DeRagon both of Ledyard; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother Richard DeRagon.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold. There are no calling hours.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 20, 2019