Groton - Judy Chace, 75, of Groton passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Judy was retired from the Ella T. Grasso Southeastern Technical High School. She was a loyal member of the Groton Elks Lodge #2163.
Survivors include her brother Gene Gustafson and his wife, Katy of R.I.; her children, Deborah Galligan of Groton, Peter Chace and his wife, Suzanne of Ga. and Christine McCarthy and her husband, John of Gales Ferry; and her 8 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for her will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Groton Elks Lodge #2163.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Groton Elks Lodge #2163, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT 06340.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019