Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Judy Chace
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Chace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Chace


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Chace Obituary
Groton - Judy Chace, 75, of Groton passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Judy was retired from the Ella T. Grasso Southeastern Technical High School. She was a loyal member of the Groton Elks Lodge #2163.

Survivors include her brother Gene Gustafson and his wife, Katy of R.I.; her children, Deborah Galligan of Groton, Peter Chace and his wife, Suzanne of Ga. and Christine McCarthy and her husband, John of Gales Ferry; and her 8 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for her will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Groton Elks Lodge #2163.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the guestbook or to share a memory, please visit www.Byles.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Groton Elks Lodge #2163, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT 06340.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now