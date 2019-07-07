Norwich - Judy E. Perkowski, 69, died peacefully at Backus Hospital Thursday, June 20, 2019.



She was born in Alexandria, Va. April 21, 1950, to the late Amzi and Frances (Baker) Sanborn. She graduated from N.F.A. in 1968 and the L+M School of Nursing in 1971. Aug. 21, 1971, she married Henry Perkowski Jr at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown. He survives her.



Judy worked in many capacities as a R.N. at Backus Hospital in Norwich for forty years until her retirement while caring for her household. When not working she enjoyed knitting and reading, served on the Yantic Fire Company Auxiliary and loved travelling with her husband on multiple cruises.



Besides her husband, Judy is also survived by her daughters, Jodi Savage and her husband John, Kimberly Perkowski; sister Cindy Carchidi and her husband Mark; her sister-in-law Susan Sanborn; and nephews, Mark and Matthew; and nieces, Erin, Melanie and Elizabeth. Her twin brother Edward Sanborn, predeceased her.



Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the or Yantic Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.



Published in The Day on July 7, 2019