Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Perkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy E. Perkowski


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy E. Perkowski Obituary
Norwich - Judy E. Perkowski, 69, died peacefully at Backus Hospital Thursday, June 20, 2019.

She was born in Alexandria, Va. April 21, 1950, to the late Amzi and Frances (Baker) Sanborn. She graduated from N.F.A. in 1968 and the L+M School of Nursing in 1971. Aug. 21, 1971, she married Henry Perkowski Jr at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown. He survives her.

Judy worked in many capacities as a R.N. at Backus Hospital in Norwich for forty years until her retirement while caring for her household. When not working she enjoyed knitting and reading, served on the Yantic Fire Company Auxiliary and loved travelling with her husband on multiple cruises.

Besides her husband, Judy is also survived by her daughters, Jodi Savage and her husband John, Kimberly Perkowski; sister Cindy Carchidi and her husband Mark; her sister-in-law Susan Sanborn; and nephews, Mark and Matthew; and nieces, Erin, Melanie and Elizabeth. Her twin brother Edward Sanborn, predeceased her.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the or Yantic Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

To leave a condolence of share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com.
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now