Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Perkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Perkowski

Obituary Flowers

Judy Perkowski Obituary
Norwich - Judy Perkowski, 69, passed away at Backus Hospital Thursday June 20, after a long illness.

She leaves her husband Henry; daughters, Jodi and her husband John Savage, Kimberly Perkowski; sister Cindy and her husband Mark Carchidi; sister-in-law Susan Sanborn; nieces and nephews, Mark, Matthew, Erin, Melanie and Elizabeth.

A full obituary will be forthcoming with more information and service dates and times.

Church & Allen Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Day on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.