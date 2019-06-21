|
Norwich - Judy Perkowski, 69, passed away at Backus Hospital Thursday June 20, after a long illness.
She leaves her husband Henry; daughters, Jodi and her husband John Savage, Kimberly Perkowski; sister Cindy and her husband Mark Carchidi; sister-in-law Susan Sanborn; nieces and nephews, Mark, Matthew, Erin, Melanie and Elizabeth.
A full obituary will be forthcoming with more information and service dates and times.
Church & Allen Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Day on June 21, 2019
