Lyme - Judy Renninger Allard, passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2020. She was born in Greene Township, Clinton County, Pa. July 25, 1932, the daughter of the late Vaughn A. Renninger and Dorothy (Long) Renninger.



Judy moved with her parents to Westbrook in 1941; and she graduated from Morgan High School (The Morgan School) in Clinton.



Judy was married to George S. Allard from 1926 to 2018. They resided in Lyme since 1952. She was a very active member of the women's auxiliary of the American Legion in Old Saybrook for all her adult life.



Judy, for many years, was a volunteer of the Mental Health Association of Lyme, participating in the Annual Cake Collection at the First Congregational Church of Lyme by collecting donated cakes for residents of Norwich State Hospital for their birthdays and socials. She was also the chairman of holiday gift giving for Norwich State Hospital for six years, collecting donated annual holiday gifts for residents of Norwich State Hospital.



She is survived by her daughter Katherine Allard; her sons, Robert Allard, Matthew Allard, and Keith Allard. She also leaves her grandchildren: Kalaisha Watrous, Justine Allard, Devon Allard and Vaughn Allard; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Cohen.



A graveside service will be held at a later time in the Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River.



