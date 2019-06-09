Lake Worth, Fla. - Judy (Apicelli) Strona passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Worth, Fla. May 3, 2019. She was born June 21, 1941, in New London. She graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton in 1959. She worked at SNET for many years. She moved to Florida in the 80's and worked for the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office for 23 years. She was the past president of the local chapter of the Irish American Unity Conference that fought for peace in Northern Ireland.



She leaves behind two children, Alan Jr. of North Carolina and Julie Page of Uncasville; along with her sister and best friend, Joan Tully; and her brothers, Jeff, Jim and Jay Apicelli. Judy married the love of her life, Joseph Strona in 2000. He predeceased her and she is interred with him in Lake Worth, Fla.



She was a wonderful wife, mother and sister. She always had kind words to say to and about others and loved to offer her opinion on many topics. She will be sorely missed by family and friends.



A Mass will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. June 15, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton.



Donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation or a donation of your choice.