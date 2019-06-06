Mystic - It is with mixed emotions that I announce the passing of Julia (Thiem) Adcock May 31, 2019, from a battle with cancer. She was a wonderfully caring and loving mother and wife. She loved wildlife, caring for and feeding the local birds, to the point that Wild Birds Unlimited stock dropped 33 percent upon hearing of her passing. Winter brought out her love of art where she spent countless hours working in her art room, and in 1993 she graduated from Connecticut College with double majors in Art and Botany. As a member of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration Guild, she created lavishly designed trays and boxes covered in gold leaf. In addition, she painted beautiful theorems and took first place for an oil painting from the City Women's Club of Connecticut. Her love of gardening followed her wherever she went, along with her favorite prim roses and daffodils that moved from Canterbury, to GLP, to Noank, and finally Stonington. The gardens she and Jacques created were second to none. You couldn't find a weed, the spacing was impeccable, and the flowers were always twice the size of any others on the block. Few knew Julia was a fisherman. She took second place in the 1973 R.J. Schaefer Tournament Woman's Division with a 51.8 pound Striped Bass. She was beat out of first plate on the last day of the tournament by 8 ounces.



Julia left specific instructions that she did not want a funeral or calling hours. Her ashes will be spread off Stonington Point in Fishers Island Sound, joining her father before her. She leaves her husband Jacques; son Michael his wife Heather; stepson Hans Adcock his girlfriend Ashley Medowski; and her brother Lou Thiem and his wife Lonna.



A very special Thank You to Joanne Faraci for her friendship and assistance to the Adcock family over the years!!!



Rest in Peace Mom I Love You! Published in The Day on June 6, 2019