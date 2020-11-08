1/
Julia "Judy" Owens
1922 - 2020
Coconut Creek, Fla. - Julia "Judy" Owens, 98, formerly of New London, died Sept. 13, 2020, in Coconut Creek, Fla. Judy was born June 4, 1922, in New London, the daughter of the late Julia and Thomas Kiely Sr.

She was predeceased by her husband Milton Owens; and her brothers, Thomas Kiely Jr. and William Kiely. In addition to her family and friends in Florida, she is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Kiely (William, deceased) of Niantic, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and friends.

Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
