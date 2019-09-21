|
|
Griswold - Julien L. Fontaine, 88, of Griswold died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Backus Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Julien was born in Taftville Aug. 29, 1931, the eleventh child of the late Wilfred and Anysie (Pare) Fontaine. Julien was proud of his French Canadian heritage and the close knit community of Taftville, where he met the love of his life, Constance (Norman) Fontaine. "Bugs" and Connie were united in marriage at Sacred Heart Church Feb. 16, 1952, and from that moment on became inseparable.
Julien served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, stationed in Germany and upon return was employed at the Norwich State Hospital. He then gained employment at the Chemical Division of Pfizer Inc; his work ethic and dedication led him to a distinguished 36-year career as a research scientist. Throughout his life, Julien was a passionate athlete participating in basketball, baseball, bowling, golf and when his knees "wore out", his transition into an avid spectator kept his competitive spirit alive. His love of travel was shared with his entire family through many years of summer camping vacations, and continued with worldwide travel with his wife, Connie during their 30 years of retirement. Julien had an incredible sense of humor and was rarely seen without a knowing smirk and twinkle in his eye. He was a true believer in his faith and a communicant of Sacred Mary's Church in Jewett City.
Everyone who knew him understood that his greatest joy was his family. He was a loving father to Debra Fontaine of Lisbon, Judith Fontaine-Higgins and her husband Norman of Griswold, Kenneth Fontaine and his wife Katherine of Fort Mill, S.C., and Brenda Williams and her husband Robert (deceased) of Stonington. He was a cherished Pepe to Christine, Christopher, Genevieve, Jaclyn, Justin, Matthieu, Aaron and Casey; and Grand Pepe to Harper and Hayden.
Julien touched many people's lives and will be missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements are with the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B St., Taftville. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 22, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Sacred Heart Church, Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow immediately at the St. Joseph Cemetery on Boswell Ave., in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The Day on Sept. 21, 2019