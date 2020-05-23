Colchester - Julienne "Julie" Voisine of Colchester was guided to Heaven by an army of Guardian Angels May 15, 2020, with her two devoted, loving daughters by her side, after a brief, bitter and brave battle with lung cancer.



She was joyfully reunited with her mother Marguerite and father Edmund Grandmaison; her three big brothers, Robert, Gille and John-Paul; her sweet sister Margot; brother-in-law Denis Bisson; her three beautiful nieces, Susie, LouLou and Josee; all the cats she rescued in her lifetime; and her beloved dogs, Coco and Tasha.



Julie was born May 29, 1944, in Biencourt, a small community in Quebec City, Canada. In the late 1960s, she boldly immigrated to the USA without knowing the English language. She started working at Stanadyne in the 1970s, and remained there for over thirty years until her retirement. She was a proud member of Al-Anon and an avid supporter of Protectors of Animals; and volunteered her time to the Community Kitchen at St. Andrew Church in Colchester.



She frequently traveled to Canada to visit her French family. Just before retiring, she traveled to various places in the world with her good friend Gary. She loved writing in her journals, feeding the birds, bunnies and squirrels in her backyard, going to church, red roses, musicals and spending quality time with family and friends. A few years after retirement, she re-entered the workforce once again and took on not one, but two part-time jobs. She became a caretaker for the elderly and a cashier at Westchester Market. She recognized and appreciated the importance of one's hard work, good health, family and friends, and one's personal relationship with God. She carried inside her body a huge compassionate heart and an immeasurable spiritual soul.



In addition, Julie was a loyal, loving and generous working single mother of two, a sweet mother-in-law, a fun, proud grandmother of six, an adoring great-grandmother of two, the youngest sister of seven siblings, an amazing aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, a faithful friend to many, and a guardian to all God's creatures, no matter how small or large. But most of all, she was a child of God. Her legacy, lessons and love will live on through her beautiful daughters, Chantal Cavaliere of Colchester and Sandra Nepomuceno of Manchester; her sons-in-law, Paul and Ernest; her grandchildren, Michael and wife Sabrina, Matthew, Nicholas, Miette-Blue, Max and Gabriel; her great-grandchildren, Anthony and Bradley; her eldest sister, whom she thought of like a mother to her; Suzanne and her husband Florien Castonguay; her sister Therese Bisson; her three sisters-in-law, Ghislaine, Gisele and Nicole Grandmaison; her brother-in-law Gille and wife Louise Voisine; all her 'favorite' nieces and nephews; her caring friends and any stranger she touched with her generous spirit.



In lieu of flowers the family asks for acts of kindness to someone or animal in your life who are in need of support emotionally, economically or spiritually, in honor of her life. A life sweetly, sincerely, independently and strongly lived. The family would like to thank all the heroes at William W. Backus Hospital who provided comfort and care in her most trying time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances, services and the celebration of her life will be set at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store