Dublin, Ohio - Julius "Jules" Baumann passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2020, at his home in Dublin, Ohio. He was born in Waterbury January 1934, to Julius and Theresa Baumann. Though he spent the first part of his life in Cheshire, he lived for over 40 years in rural Barkhamsted.
Jules was a master gardener and living in a rural community allowed him to cultivate the phenomenon of nature. His passion for the outdoors brought him to beautiful national parks and exquisite conservatories across the United States and abroad. Jules followed many sporting events, and had a special appreciation for UConn men's and women's basketball. In his later years, he became an expert in numismatics.
Jules received a bachelor's degree in flora culture and a master's degree in education from the University of Connecticut. For years he taught in the Plainville school system.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 54 years, Gertrud "Trudy" Baumann; daughters, Melissa and husband Brian Judis of Vienna, Va., Jennifer Keefe of Ledyard; and son Eric and wife Jaclyn Baumann of Dublin, Ohio. Jules had seven grandchildren: Sophia, Sammie, Connor, Colton, Ben, Allison and Anya. Jules also leaves behind a brother Joseph "Joe" and his wife Phyllis Baumann of Cottonwood, Ariz.; nephew Michael Baumann; and niece Sherry Brink. He leaves many cherished memories to his close cousins and loyal friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Powell, Ohio. A Committal Service will be held in Cheshire, to be announced at a later date. Donations in the memory of Jules can be made to the American Cancer Society
.