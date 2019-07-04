Home

June A. Huber


1933 - 2019
June A. Huber Obituary
Norwich - John A. Huber, 86, of Norwich, passed away July 1, 2019, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford. He was born April 30, 1933, in Selischte, Yugoslavia to the late Konrad and Elisabeth (Braun) Huber. He married Christine (Michels) Huber Oct. 23, 1957, in Zerf, Germany.

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by a son Richard Huber and his wife Kristine of Norwich; a daughter Susan Filiatreault and her husband Brian of Baltic; a daughter Ursula Carboni and her husband Curt of Waterford; and a brother Konrand Huber of Sacramento, Calif. He also leaves behind grandchildren Kristian, Jesse and Joshua Huber, Kimberly Filiatreault, and Erik and Alyssa Carboni.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.

Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Huber family.
Published in The Day on July 4, 2019
