New London - June Carol (Grabner) Gadbois, born Dec. 8, 1937, daughter of Alexendra "Alice" (Buzenski) Grabner and Louis "Wicky" Grabner (former co-owner of Dutchie's Tavern), departed this earth on the blessed day of Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018, at the age of 80. June was a resident of Niantic. June Carol was the widow of William Gadbois Sr. who predeceased her.



Prior to marriage, June Carol resided in New London. June attended and graduated from New London High School, class of 1956.



June Carol was a graduate of Mitchell College '58. June was employed for Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in the records department.



June learned Polish as a second language and was very proud of her family heritage. She learned about her family history of Poland through her many relatives who visited Poland over many years. June enjoyed her summers listening to Polish music at Polkabration at Ocean Beach.



June was a loving daughter and a very devoted mother of four sons. June was as a loving "Junie Bug" and blissful "Babchi" to her grandchildren, Matthew Luke, Gianna Marie, and Alexander Ludwig Gadbois who she loved deeply. June Carol was known for her wit and helping those who were in need. She was a devoted Catholic who prayed the Divine Mercy everyday.



At the time of her passing she left sons, William Jr, Marc Anthony, Peter Paul and Allan Gadbois, grandchildren, Matthew, Gianna, and Alexander. She will also be missed by cousins, Barbara Ann van der Lyke, Pamela Bobinski and Debra Picardi, the entire Rivard Family.



She is now with her family in Heaven celebrating as she did on Vauxhall Street in New London many year ago. She will be missed but she remains in our hearts forever.



A memorial service will held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Published in The Day on May 29, 2019