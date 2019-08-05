|
Ledyard - June Eleanor (Faxon) Leghorn, 95, of Ledyard died peacefully June 28, 2019, at Pendleton Health and Rehab Center in Mystic. She was the wife of the late Frank Victor Leghorn; and the mother of Karen Lucas of Ledyard.
June was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. April 22, 1924, daughter of the late Elizabeth and John Faxon. Educated in Brooklyn she graduated from James Madison High School. June married Frank April 27, 1946, at the King's Highway Methodist Church in Brooklyn. June and Frank made their homes in Brooklyn and Long Island until 1959 when Frank was transferred to Groton to Pfizer's first research and development center. Upon Frank's death in 1976, June worked in retail first in Vality in Gales Ferry and then for 19 years at Benny's in Groton a job she truly loved.
Besides her family the two loves of her life were her dogs and traveling. June had seven dogs starting at the age of 3 and ending at age 89. Chin-Chin, her first a Shepherd Chow mix; Lacey, a Cocker Spaniel, a wedding gift from her brother-in-law; Mandy, born at Belmont Racetrack in Elmont N.Y.; Muffin, a gift as a puppy from her Bond bread man in Ledyard; and Tammie her terrible and only Terrier. They were followed by her favorite breed, a Dalmatian, Frankie Victoria, named after her beloved husband; and finally her Lizzie, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, named after her Mom, Elizabeth.
Traveling with Karen throughout New England, California, Bermuda and Iceland, in the 1990s along with Karen's friend Rebecca Webber of West Hartford, whom June considered her second daughter, she began her travels through Europe. June and Rebecca had a very special relationship. Her favorite cities were Paris and Venice. Her favorite country was Wales. In Wales at the foot of Mount Snowdon she got to see the home of her paternal grandmother who had traveled to this country at the age of 16.
Predeceased by her husband; and parents; she was also predeceased by her first cousin Shirley Williams, who was raised more like a sister than cousin. Shirley died Feb. 11, 2019, at the age of 100. June is survived by Shirley's daughter Patricia Smedman; and her children, Donna, Scott and Tracy and their families.
Per her wishes there were no Services. June's ashes will be buried in the family plot at Elm Grove in Mystic in the fall by Karen and Rebecca.
Great appreciation and abundant thanks go to the entire staff at Pendleton for their care. Especially to Ashley, Marisa, Faith, Fran, Karen, Concheita and Marie who were with her from the time she entered Pendleton. June's treatment was superb.
Finally, Mom thanks for bringing me into this world 72 years ago today. I'll be seeing you...
Published in The Day on Aug. 5, 2019