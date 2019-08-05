Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abbey Cremation Service
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
1-800-890-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for June Leghorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Eleanor Leghorn


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Eleanor Leghorn Obituary
Ledyard - June Eleanor (Faxon) Leghorn, 95, of Ledyard died peacefully June 28, 2019, at Pendleton Health and Rehab Center in Mystic. She was the wife of the late Frank Victor Leghorn; and the mother of Karen Lucas of Ledyard.

June was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. April 22, 1924, daughter of the late Elizabeth and John Faxon. Educated in Brooklyn she graduated from James Madison High School. June married Frank April 27, 1946, at the King's Highway Methodist Church in Brooklyn. June and Frank made their homes in Brooklyn and Long Island until 1959 when Frank was transferred to Groton to Pfizer's first research and development center. Upon Frank's death in 1976, June worked in retail first in Vality in Gales Ferry and then for 19 years at Benny's in Groton a job she truly loved.

Besides her family the two loves of her life were her dogs and traveling. June had seven dogs starting at the age of 3 and ending at age 89. Chin-Chin, her first a Shepherd Chow mix; Lacey, a Cocker Spaniel, a wedding gift from her brother-in-law; Mandy, born at Belmont Racetrack in Elmont N.Y.; Muffin, a gift as a puppy from her Bond bread man in Ledyard; and Tammie her terrible and only Terrier. They were followed by her favorite breed, a Dalmatian, Frankie Victoria, named after her beloved husband; and finally her Lizzie, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, named after her Mom, Elizabeth.

Traveling with Karen throughout New England, California, Bermuda and Iceland, in the 1990s along with Karen's friend Rebecca Webber of West Hartford, whom June considered her second daughter, she began her travels through Europe. June and Rebecca had a very special relationship. Her favorite cities were Paris and Venice. Her favorite country was Wales. In Wales at the foot of Mount Snowdon she got to see the home of her paternal grandmother who had traveled to this country at the age of 16.

Predeceased by her husband; and parents; she was also predeceased by her first cousin Shirley Williams, who was raised more like a sister than cousin. Shirley died Feb. 11, 2019, at the age of 100. June is survived by Shirley's daughter Patricia Smedman; and her children, Donna, Scott and Tracy and their families.

Per her wishes there were no Services. June's ashes will be buried in the family plot at Elm Grove in Mystic in the fall by Karen and Rebecca.

Great appreciation and abundant thanks go to the entire staff at Pendleton for their care. Especially to Ashley, Marisa, Faith, Fran, Karen, Concheita and Marie who were with her from the time she entered Pendleton. June's treatment was superb.

Finally, Mom thanks for bringing me into this world 72 years ago today. I'll be seeing you...
Published in The Day on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now