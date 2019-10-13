Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Deep River Congregational Church
1 Church Street
Deep River, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Sopneski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Kensel Sopneski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Kensel Sopneski Obituary
Old Lyme - June Kensel Sopneski, 84, of Old Lyme, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Edward Sopneski, and devoted mother of her late son Kenny.

She is survived by sons, Edward and wife Dana and John and wife Gina; her brother Bob Kensel; and sister Susie Smith and husband Walter. Also, she is survived by her four grandchildren, Ryan, Julianna, Steven and Leah. She is predeceased by her brother Walter Kensel.

June was a graduate of Valley Regional High School. She was an avid New York Met's fan as well as a food critic who was well-loved for her raspberry jam and apple pies. She also spent hours tending to her many flower beds. Married for 58 years, June's world revolved around her husband Ed, her two sons and four beloved grandchildren.

June's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17th, at the Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River. Interment will follow in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, Deep River. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

Donations in June's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 230 Parkway South, Waterford, CT 06385. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
Download Now