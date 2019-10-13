|
Old Lyme - June Kensel Sopneski, 84, of Old Lyme, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Edward Sopneski, and devoted mother of her late son Kenny.
She is survived by sons, Edward and wife Dana and John and wife Gina; her brother Bob Kensel; and sister Susie Smith and husband Walter. Also, she is survived by her four grandchildren, Ryan, Julianna, Steven and Leah. She is predeceased by her brother Walter Kensel.
June was a graduate of Valley Regional High School. She was an avid New York Met's fan as well as a food critic who was well-loved for her raspberry jam and apple pies. She also spent hours tending to her many flower beds. Married for 58 years, June's world revolved around her husband Ed, her two sons and four beloved grandchildren.
June's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17th, at the Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River. Interment will follow in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, Deep River. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Donations in June's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 230 Parkway South, Waterford, CT 06385. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019