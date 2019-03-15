Niantic - June Lydia (Swanson) Richmond, 82, gained her Angel Wings Mar. 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by many loved ones as she wished. June was born June 18, 1936, to Alfred & Alice Swanson in Portland. Her family moved to Niantic in 1945. She was known by many as June Bug.



She was predeceased by her first husband, William A. Wadsworth and her second husband Dr. Chester J. Richmond, Jr. She is survived by her children, Dale (Paul) Goulekas, Diane (Charlie) Castagna, Dorene Wadsworth, William (Kim) Wadsworth and James (Jennifer) Wadsworth; and three step-sons, Chet, Brad & Scott Richmond & their families.



She was a loving grandmother to David Waddington, Jr., Erica (Jay) Waller, Jami Jordan, Kelsea Hillyer, Blake (Annie) Wadsworth, Brett Wadsworth, Noah Wadsworth and Grace Wadsworth. Her beloved great-grandchildren are Anna Waddington, Ava Waddington, Reese Firmin & Shea Waller. June was Gram & Gigi to many friends of her children & grandchildren as she always opened her home & heart to all.



She is also survived by her siblings, Marcia (Bob) Dubreuil, Barbara Tiffany and Allen Swanson and many nieces & nephews.



June was retired as a dental assistant from The Department of Corrections. Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends. June's home was always the gathering place for holidays & special occasions. Many summer days were spent at her home on the Niantic River, hosting beach parties and picnics. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.



June was very fortunate to be loved and cared for by many wonderful ladies over the past couple of years. We will forever be grateful to them.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 –to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please make a memorable donation to Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Road, Westbrook, CT 06498 in honor of June's beloved kitty, CJ. Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2019