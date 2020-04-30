|
Mystic - June M. (Hargrove) Webb, 95, of Mystic passed away at home Monday, April 27, 2020.
Born in Norwich she was the daughter of the late John and Anita (Fitzgerald) Hargrove and lived in Mystic since 1960.
She was the wife of 56 years to Robert L. Webb Sr., who predeceased her in 2002.
Raised in New London she was a graduate from Williams Memorial Institute (WMI) in 1942 and attended Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C.
June was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church in Mystic and a member of the WNCDs (We Never Could Decide) and the Original New Londoners Ladies Lunch Group. She loved her family who were the center of her life. June enjoyed traveling, watching her favorite soap opera, General Hospital, her trips to the hair salon and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her three children, Robert L. Webb Jr of Wilmington, Del., Sue Webb Page of Houston, Texas and Natalie Webb of Silver Spring, Md.; her granddaughters, Kelly Webb of San Antonio, Texas, Andrea Webb of Lewisville, Texas, Anita Marie Page of Silver Spring, Md., Alicia Page Dickens of Houston, Texas, Diana Webb of Chicago, Ill. and Joanna Webb of Fort Washington, Md. She was predeceased by a son, Clifton Webb; granddaughter, Michelle Webb Henry; and two sisters, Alyce Kendall and Ruth Melancon.
A private family graveside service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to 85th Day Food Community Relief Fund or to the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank where she volunteered.
She leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of June's arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 30, 2020