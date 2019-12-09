Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Justa Aguilar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justa Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justa A. Aguilar


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Justa A. Aguilar Obituary
Groton - Justa A. Aguilar, 89, of Groton died Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Talara, Peru to Fernando Ruiz and Justina Inga Ruiz. She married Elias Aguilar at the age of 14; he preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until her funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton.

Please visit ww.byles.com for further information.
Published in The Day on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -