Groton - Justa A. Aguilar, 89, of Groton died Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Talara, Peru to Fernando Ruiz and Justina Inga Ruiz. She married Elias Aguilar at the age of 14; he preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until her funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton.
Please visit ww.byles.com for further information.
Published in The Day on Dec. 9, 2019