South Portland, ME. - Justin Nylen, 34, ended his yearlong battle with brain cancer, while in his wife's arms at their home in South Portland, Maine, Mar. 12, 2019.



Justin was born in Westerly, R.I. the son of Michael Nylen and Susan Muller Nylen. He attended Preston Public Schools and Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, graduating in 2002. He later received a degree in Environmental Policy and Geography from the University of Maine Farmington in 2006. He fatefully met his wife, Mary (Lambert) Nylen at a Red Sox game in Tampa, Fla. Sept. 22, 2007. The two quickly ran away to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they built a life of love and adventure together. They were married in August of 2015, in the Wasatch Mountains, a place they always held near and dear to their hearts.



To say Justin was an active person is an understatement. When winter came you could usually find him on his board charging down a mountain; amassing an impressive collection of snowboards, to the occasional dismay of his wife. He was also an avid hiker, along with his usual four-legged companion Zep, and was generally happiest when on a trail. He also loved playing and watching hockey, and could often be found at a rink or cleared off pond with a stick and puck. Justin never really got over the Hartford Whalers move to Carolina, especially after they won "The Cup"; but the Bruins were an adequate replacement that grew into an obsession. Hockey was his passion, but he was a fan of all New England sports teams and loved a good playoff run.



Justin is survived by his wife, Mary Nylen of South Portland, Maine; mother, Susan Muller Nylen of Preston; brother, Matthew Nylen of Preston; grandfather, Harry Muller of North Franklin; special aunt and uncle Jen and Steve Muller of North Franklin; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; friends from before he was born along with his "greenhouse" family. He is predeceased by his father, Michael Nylen; and grandparents Doris Muller, Peg Muller, and Oliver and Louise Nylen.



A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 14th at the Rí Rá Irish Pub in Portland, ME. Another celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m.on June 22nd. at Preston City Congregational Church in Preston, CT.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Justin Nylen, to aid in the research of Glioblastoma, to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Stephen E. and Catherine Pappas Center for Neuro-Oncology, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary