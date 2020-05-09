I grew up living next door to Justine, Glenn and Monica. Justine was an incredible lady. She was loving, caring and compassionate and I only have fond memories of her. To this day, I enjoyed talking with her and seeing her on occasion at my Mom's house. 50 years of friendship between our families and we will miss her dearly. RIP sweet lady, we love you and will miss that smile!



Karen Miller Labrecque

