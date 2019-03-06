Preston - Justis "Jay" P. Holland Jr., 67, longtime resident of Preston, died peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019.



Jay was born in Richmond, Va. on July 2, 1951, the son of the late Justis (Paige) and Gladys (Hurt) Holland.



Jay grew up in Richmond and was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School class of 1969. He was the loving husband of Joanne (Biederka) Holland. Jay spent many years in the heating and air conditioning business most recently as service manager for Mohegan Oil.



Jay enjoyed Sunday afternoons often sitting on the floor playing and building with his grandchildren, Teddy and Isabelle. He enjoyed target shooting with family and friends, woodworking, and traveling. Jay supported his family's interests spending many below zero nights camping with his son to earn BSA Polar Bear badges and traveling with his wife to distant fabric shops. Jay was very dedicated to his trade, working in HVAC for more than 40 years. He was active in Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP) currently serving as treasurer. Jay also participated in Oil Heat Cares (OHC) ensuring that people stayed warm. He attended TTAC meetings to support the education of new tradesmen.



Jay proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a communications technician, serving in Okinawa and Guam where he made many fond memories. Jay touched many people in many ways and will be greatly missed.



In addition to his wife, Joanne, he is survived by his son, Jeremy Shawn Holland and his wife Beth; grandchildren, Theodore Justis and Isabelle Louise Holland; and sister, Julia Gallier and her husband Van.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Burial with military honors will follow at the Divine Providence Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Donations in his memory may be made to Oil Heat Cares (OHC), Joe Peretti, 73 Lambert Drive, Norwich, CT 06360 Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary