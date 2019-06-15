|
Gales Ferry - Karen Frances Revere, 71, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 7, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London. Born Nov. 7, 1947, in Aurora, Illinois she was the daughter of Leo Hagen and Veronica Walther Hagen.
Karen was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with family.
She leaves behind her husband, Richard Revere of Gales Ferry; daughter Kimberly Leydon of Granby; and son Richard Revere Jr of Sprague; grandchildren, Shannon and Patrick Leydon, and Liam, Lucy, and Lilly Revere.
The family will hold a private memorial service for family members and close friends.
Published in The Day on June 15, 2019