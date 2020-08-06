1/1
Karen Joyce Wilson
1945 - 2020
Caldwell, Ohio - Karen Joyce Wilson, 74, of Caldwell, Ohio died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell. She was born Oct. 2, 1945, in New London, daughter of the late Frank Lovendosky and Violet Littlefield.

She graduated from high school in Connecticut, and she had many jobs over the years. Along with her husband, she owned and operated the Independence Park Sandwich Shop in Alaska. Karen was a past member of the Midnight Sun Street Rod Association in Anchorage, Alaska. She enjoyed classic cars, having owned two 1957 Chevys, and she loved fishing with her husband on their boat.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Wilson, whom she married Oct. 2, 1965, and who died Dec. 4, 2015.

Surviving are her daughter, Brenda (William "Beau") Applegate of Anchorage, Alaska; her brother, Ted (Kathy) Lovendosky of New London; two grandchildren, Mariah (Ben) Lamirand and Cheyenne (Kyle) Nikerle; and many extended family members.

A celebration of Karen's life is planned for the spring of 2021 due to the global pandemic. Burial will take place at Crooked Tree Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.org.

McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, Ohio is caring for the family. Friends are encouraged to share memories, pictures, and messages of support at www.mcvay-perkins.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McVay-Perkins Funeral Home
416 East St.
Caldwell, OH 43724
(740) 732-4223
