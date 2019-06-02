Home

Karen Lois (Belgrade) Nelson

Karen Lois (Belgrade) Nelson Obituary
New London - Karen Lois Belgrade Nelson, daughter of the late William Belgrade and Edith Lubchansky Belgrade, died May 31, 2019, in San Jose, Calif., formerly of Waterford.

She is survived by her son, Zachary Nelson; and his children, Samuel and Caelan of San Jose; her son, Isaac Nelson and his wife, Jane of San Francisco; her sister, Neale Belgrade and husband, James Whitney of Waterford; and many loving relatives and friends.

She is predeceased by Zachary's late wife, Cyndy Wilson Nelson of San Jose.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2nd at the Belgrade/Whitney house at 26 Quinley Way, Waterford.

Contributions in her memory may be made to National Public Radio.
Published in The Day on June 2, 2019
