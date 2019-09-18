|
Oakdale - Karen Louise (Felton) Vittone passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sept. 16, 2019. She was born Nov. 12, 1948, in Angola, Ind. to Wilbert and Betty (McClain) Felton.
She married her high school sweetheart, Domenic Vittone in 1967. After 52 years of marriage she was taken away by a horrible disease - cancer. They had a good Life together! Their life - Her life was and will always be their family. She was a wonderful mother to their four children, Deana (Dino), Tamara, Michael and Gianna; grandmother to Gabrielle, Alexandra, Danny, Devon, Bella and Guiliana; and sister to Kathy, Kevin and Patty.
So many happy times: vacations, cook outs, games played (sometimes competitive but always fun laughing all the way through) - all with family. She always had her eyes open looking for flip flop or snowman related items. She loved working in her garden tending to her flowers. She enjoyed crossword puzzles (she was really good at them). She volunteered for a wide variety of community and charitable programs and was proud of her accomplishments in her professional field. We will carry you in our hearts forever. "Just as a mist that appears for a moment and then vanishes away" -so Life is. You were taken from us way to soon but you will be with us never ending. Your Family.
Services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360, https://www.hospicesect.org/donate/memorial-gift-donation.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019