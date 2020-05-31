Uncasville - Karen M. Armstrong, 65, of Uncasville, beloved wife of David A. Figarsky, died peacefully May 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Nashua, N.H., daughter of Richard and Mary (Caron) Miller.
Karen was last employed by William W. Backus Hospital as a registrar until her retirement. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, UConn women's and Connecticut Sun basketball teams.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Kenneth Armstrong III and fiancée Melanie Bunnell, of Waterford; her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Aaron Bucko, of East Lyme; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Elizabeth Figarsky, of Hartford, Wis.; brother Michael Miller, of New Hampshire; sister and brother-in-law, Susan Miller and Jay Gassman, of New York; and sister Christine Meehan of Massachusetts. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Avery, Jack and Evan Bucko, and Jack and Stella Figarsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Matthias Church (seating may be limited), 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, with burial following in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery # 4, Preston. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.
Karen's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the healthcare workers who compassionately cared for her during her courageous battle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, 19 Ohio Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360, Center for Hospice Care (Hartford HealthCare at Home), 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360, or the charity of one's choice.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.