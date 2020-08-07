Norwich - Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Mrs. Karen M. Graves, 78, treasured wife of Mark R Graves, DVM of Norwich, passed quietly away from complications associated with Dementia.



The eldest child of Dortha (Fadler) and George Altmansberger of Detroit, Mich., Karen was born Sept. 14, 1941. Karen spent her girlhood in Franklin, Mich. graduating from Bloomfield Hills High School in 1959.



Karen enrolled in Michigan State University where she pursued a course in early childhood education and met the love of her life, Mark, a student in veterinary science. After graduation in 1963, the couple married June 27, 1964.



Working briefly as a kindergarten teacher, Karen soon devoted her full energies to her growing family. In 1968, Karen and Mark moved to Norwich, where Mark purchased the practice which eventually became the thriving Norwich Animal Hospital.



Based in a lovely home on the Norwichtown Green, Karen raised her children, gained a reputation as a gourmet hostess, and served as an active volunteer in many organizations, particularly UCFS and Hospice.



Simply put, Karen loved to have fun: she played tennis and golf with gusto, laughed through cribbage parties, and toe-tapped at bluegrass festivals. Mark and Karen motor-homed the United States and Mexico, sailed the Caribbean, explored the Galapagos, hiked New Zealand, cruised to Alaska, and toured several countries in Europe. Karen dressed in excellent style, adored her dogs, and savored good food. She was both wise and funny; she is deeply missed.



Karen is survived by her husband, Mark of Norwich; and brothers, Rick (Cindy) and Chris (Marilyn) Altmansberger, both residing in Florida. Karen has four children, Scott D. Graves (Lisa) of North Windham, Julie M. Graves of Clayton, N.C., Seth A. Wilner (Ann) of Newport, N.H., and Kevin E. Graves (deceased); and several grandchildren.



Friends and family are invited to an outdoor memorial celebration of Karen's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at her home in Norwich.



Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



