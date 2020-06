Waterford - Karen (Morrison) Sturgeon-Sommer, of Waterford and Glenburn, Maine passed away peacefully in her home state of Maine June 21, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She courageously battled glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. Karen never lost her beautiful smile or her strength.A burial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Orono, Maine. Those who wish to remember Karen in a special way may make gifts in her memory to, Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, 885 Union Street, Suite 2, Bangor, ME, 04401. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com