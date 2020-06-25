Waterford - Karen (Morrison) Sturgeon-Sommer, of Waterford and Glenburn, Maine passed away peacefully in her home state of Maine June 21, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She courageously battled glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. Karen never lost her beautiful smile or her strength.
A burial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Orono, Maine. Those who wish to remember Karen in a special way may make gifts in her memory to, Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, 885 Union Street, Suite 2, Bangor, ME, 04401. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.
A burial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Orono, Maine. Those who wish to remember Karen in a special way may make gifts in her memory to, Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, 885 Union Street, Suite 2, Bangor, ME, 04401. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 25, 2020.